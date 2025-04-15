‘Don’t allow family drown you,’ Peter Okoye writes after testifying against brother Jude

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, a.k.a. Mr P of the defunct Psquare, has criticised his family following his testimony against elder brother Jude Okoye who is facing money laundering charges.

Jude alongside his company, Northside Music Limited, are being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a seven-count charge of laundering N1.38 billion, $1 million and £34,537.59.

Trial judge in the matter is Justice Alexander Owoeye of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

His trial followed a petition written to the commission by his brother, Peter.

Peter gave his testimony on Monday before Justice Alexander Owoeye at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Speaking after the development in an Instagram Story post on Tuesday, Peter disowned his family, saying he would always place his mental health above all else.

“Don’t let ‘family’ be the reason you’re drowning in silence. I did – for over 20 years plus. And it almost cost me everything,” the 43-year-old wrote.

“But now I know better – love doesn’t manipulate, loyalty doesn’t betray and family does not steal from you. Family that steals and breaks you isn’t family at all.

“Real family doesn’t drain you, shame you, discriminate against you or ignore your pain.

“My sanity matters. My mental health is a priority. If it costs my mental health, then it’s too expensive.”

