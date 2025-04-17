Reps committee reschedule interactive session with Rivers Administrator

The Ad-Hoc Committee of the House of Representatives on Rivers State Oversight has rescheduled its interactive session with the Sole Administrator of the state, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), earlier slated for Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 4:00 PM.
The postponement followed a formal request from Vice Admiral Ibas to shift the meeting to a later date.
Recall that the committee had initially invited the Sole Administrator to appear for a comprehensive engagement regarding developments in Rivers State.
In a statement issued by House Spokesperson, Hon. Akin Rotimi, the committee acknowledged the request and is currently working to coordinate a new date for the session.
“The Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight has received a formal request from the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), to reschedule the interactive session initially set for today, April 17, 2025, at 4:00 PM.
“The Committee has acknowledged the request and is in the process of coordinating a new date for the session, and will, in the spirit of transparent and effective oversight, promptly inform the public once the rescheduled date is confirmed,” the statement read.