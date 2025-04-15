Alleged cyberstalking: Portable freed as Saheed Osupa withdraws case

Fuji music legend, Okunola Saheed, better known as Osupa, has withdrawn his legal action against controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, following public appeals and on compassionate grounds.

Portable was recently arrested by the Kwara State Police Command over allegations of criminal defamation, threat to life, incitement, and character assassination against Osupa.

He was remanded in a correctional facility after failing to meet bail conditions ordered by the Upper Area Court 1, High Court, Ilorin.

The bail was set at N1 million with two sureties, including a compulsory endorsement by the Chairman of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN).

Speaking on the latest development, Osupa’s management disclosed that the withdrawal of the case is conditional.

In a statement on Tuesday, the management said Portable must retract certain defamatory statements, admit to the falsehood of his lawyer’s public claims, and sign an undertaking to avoid further misconduct online or offline.

The statement added that failure to meet these terms could lead to the reinstatement of the case.

It partly reads: “The management of King (Dr.) Saheed Osupa wishes to inform the general public that the legal action previously instituted against Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been formally withdrawn on the instruction of Osupa himself.

“It is essential to clarify that the legal proceedings were initially initiated by Osupa’s management team in response to what was considered a grave violation of intellectual property rights and an unacceptable pattern of defamation and public misconduct.

“Hence, the intention was not personal, but to set a precedent that would discourage unruly behavior and promote responsibility, especially among younger artists.

“However, following heartfelt pleas from several prominent Nigerians and moved by Portable’s plight, following his inability to meet his bail conditions, Osupa gave a personal directive for the immediate withdrawal of the case.

“As a condition of this withdrawal, Portable is expected to: – Retract his statement implying Saheed Osupa should be held responsible if anything happens to him

“– Confess to the falsehood of the public claim of his lawyer, Chief Bar. Isaac Adebayo, about holding Saheed Osupa’s leg begging for forgiveness, because contrary to this claim, Osupa did not even set his eyes on Portable

“– Sign an undertaking to desist from cyberbullying, defamation, and character assassination henceforth.

“If these conditions are not met, the case may be reinstated.”

