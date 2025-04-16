UCL second-leg fireworks on GOtv: Can Arsenal hold off Madrid?

Semi-finalists for the 2025 UEFA Champions League will emerge this week, as the second leg matches of the quarter-finals take place across different match venues. The pick of the matches, which will be broadcast live on GOtv, is the clash between defending champions, Real Madrid and Arsenal.

Scheduled for Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu, the game will see Madrid attempt to wipe out the 0-3 deficit suffered at the Emirates last week in what will require a staggering attacking performance. Arsenal go into the game with comfort and could adopt a safety-first approach that preserves their three-goal advantage.

The action begins on Tuesday with Aston Villa welcoming Paris Saint-Germain to Villa Park in a match that is live on Channel 65 (SSEPL). Villa lost 1-3 in Paris and must pull off something special to reach the semi-finals. While PSG are among Europe’s elite this season, Villa’s home form and attacking spirit could make this one interesting. The French champions are well-rested after being exempted from domestic duties over the weekend and will arrive fresh and focused.

Also Read

Also on Tuesday, Borussia Dortmund host Barcelona at the Signal Iduna Park, The Spanish giants won 4–0 in the first leg and are unbeaten in 24 matches across all competitions. With 145 goals scored this season,

Hansi Flick’s side have been ruthless. But Champions League history has seen bigger turnarounds. Can Dortmund deliver the impossible?

The second game on Wednesday will see Italy’s Inter Milan host German giants Bayern Munich. Inter Milan hold a narrow advantage heading into the game after a surprising 2–1 win at the Allianz Arena. Though Inter

are in form and have a home advantage, Bayern are not out of this yet.

The game is live on Channel 65 (SS EPL).

Don’t miss two nights of electrifying Champions League action live on GOtv, Channel 65 (SS EPL) and Channel 66 (SS Action).

All matches kick off at 8:00 pm.

Post Views: 6