Protest: Katsina shut public, private schools

The Katsina State Government has announced the closure of all schools across the state, including the private ones, from Wednesday.

Spokesman, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Sani Danjuma-Suleiman, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

Danjuma-Suleiman said: “This is to inform the public, especially parents and guardians that all schools are to be closed by tomorrow, Wednesday, for the beginning of the third term holidays.

“Therefore, all parents are advised to make sure their children, especially those at boarding schools are picked up and returned back home.

“Note that this schools’ closure also involves private and community schools across the state.”

