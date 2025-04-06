ACF to FG: Act now on Plateau killings

The Arewa Consultative Forum on Sunday condemned the recent attacks on communities in Plateau State, calling on the Federal Government to take urgent action to end the violence.

In a statement issued in Kaduna, ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, described the attacks, which claimed the lives of several residents, including children, as “disheartening and frightening.”

Muhammad-Baba called on the Federal Government to take immediate action to address the security crisis in the region.

“We are ineffably saddened by the disheartening and frightening attacks by terror gangs on defenceless communities in Plateau State.

“We call on the FGN to declare a state of security emergency in vulnerable and banditry-prone communities and to initiate effective early-warning and early-response strategies that incorporate the participation of community members,” the ACF stated.

The forum extended its sympathies to the affected communities, the government, and the people of Plateau State, as well as the families of the victims.

Also Read:

The ACF urged the Federal Government to declare a state of security emergency in vulnerable and banditry-prone communities, intensify efforts in actionable intelligence gathering, processing, and deployment, and fully compensate families for the lives lost and extend relief to those injured.

The ACF also emphasised the need for collaboration between the government, security agencies, and citizens to combat insecurity in Nigeria.

The forum called on citizens to provide credible information on the activities of insurgents and criminals to security agencies.

“Citizens should avail the security agencies with credible information on the activities of insurgents and criminals,” the ACF stated.

In addition, the ACF urged the National Assembly to hold the Federal Government and security agencies accountable for their actions and demand concrete evidence of their resolve to eradicate the current terror against citizens.

The ACF also called for the empowerment of community leaders, elders, clergy, traditional leaders, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to embark on community dialogue for conflict resolution, reconciliation, and cooperation.

“The FGN and Plateau State Government should empower community leaders, elders, clergy, traditional leaders, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to embark on community dialogue for conflict resolution, reconciliation, and cooperation,” the ACF stated.

The ACF’s statement further highlighted the urgent need for effective action to address the security crisis in Plateau State and other parts of the country.

“We reiterate our unalloyed support for the FGN, the Plateau State Government, and all national security agencies in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria. We call on all to up the ante in the fight against threats to the wellbeing of all Nigerian citizens,” the Forum added.

Post Views: 1