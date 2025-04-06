APC seeks security agencies’ intervention in Osun LG crisis

The All Progressives Congress in Osun has called on the security agencies to take swift action to restore peace and prevent alleged planned attacks on local government secretariats in the state.

The party specifically called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services and the Office of the National Security Adviser not to allow the state to be thrown into chaos.

Addressing a news conference on Sunday in Osogbo, Sunday Akerele, a chieftain of APC, alleged that there were plans to attack the party’s reinstated council chairmen in their various local government areas.

Akere, a former commissioner for information in the state, also alleged that the state government had concluded arrangements to secure “order of mandamus” from a state high court to “chase the party’s chairmen from their various secretariats.”

He, however, called on the judiciary not to allow itself to be dragged into the mud through procurement of black “market judgment and injunctions” that can rock the peace of the state.

“Information also has it that there are plans to massively mobilise thugs within and outside the state to carry out orchestrated attacks on our chairmen and burn down local government secretariats.

“This is to deceitfully hang the crimes on the neck of the Court of Appeal reinstated local government chairmen and councillors in the state,” he alleged.

He said that APC would resist any illegal means capable of causing political unrest and undermine the security and sanctity of the judiciary in the state.

Reacting, Malam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson for Gov. Ademola Adeleke, said that the governor has no intention of instituting any court case against the APC chairmen.

Rasheed said that the alarm raised by the APC was “a mere fantasy” and an attempt to escape the legal consequences of their unconstitutional and reprehensible occupation of local government secretariats in the state.

He explained that the PDP validly elected council chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors only filed lawsuits “to flush out APC chairmen who are on a campaign of self help rather than rule of law.”

