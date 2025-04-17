Pay our 100% CONHESS, Anambra health workers appeal to Soludo 

The Organized Health Sector Unions in Anambra has appealed to Governor Charles Soludo to ensure that health workers receive their 100 percent Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) to avert potential industrial action in the state.

Spokesperson for the unions and Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals in Anambra, Charles Nwoye, made this appeal to the Governor during a press conference in Nnewi on Thursday.

He highlighted that the Federal Government approved the CONHESS in 2010, with a review in 2023, yet health workers in Anambra have not fully benefited from this salary structure since its inception.

According to him, only the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) for the Medical and Dental practitioners was implemented and theirs was left behind.

“Even in recent times, they enjoyed the full 100 per cent of their CONMESS and our own is left at 50 percent.

“Through agitation our union engaged in two years ago, the Teaching Hospital was able to draw our members up to 90 percent implementation of that CONHESS.

“At present, since last year, we have been writing the present administration of our able working governor, Soludo, who has demonstrated his concern for the people of Anambra and his commitment to the development of the state.

“This was in line with his campaign promises to make Anambra the Dubai of Africa, we believe that Anambra will not completely become the Dubai of Africa without the health sector also being fully carried along”, he said.

Nwoye expressed the health workers appreciation to the union members whose activities had led to Anambra health sector being adjudged among the best in the country.

He revealed that it was as a result of productivity of the health workers that gave credence to satisfaction of government policies in the health sector.

Nwoye argued that if government had all its wonderful and beautiful policies, there would not be any positive result if the workers were not result-oriented.

