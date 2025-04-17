Ibas: It’s fake, I didn’t invite Fubara to explain himself

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas, has said that it was a lie that he invited the suspended Governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara, to explain how he ran his government in almost two years.

Sampson Friday, Permanent Secretary, Special Service Bureau, Office of the SSG, said this in his statement in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Friday said some announcements circulating on social media were fraudulently attributed to the Office of the Secretary to the State.

He said one of such was the one summoning Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, to a meeting at the Government House on April 18.

He described the announcement as “malicious fabrication, designed to mislead the public and create panic in the state”.

According to him, the state government categorically stated that the announcement is fake and did not originate from any official source.

He urged the public to disregard the fake announcement and any similar misinformation as they were the work of trouble makers seeking to destabilise the state.

Friday highlighted the state government’s verified official information disseminating channels, which include the official website: www.riversstate.gov.ng; and authorised social media handles: Rivers State Government Facebook.

He said others are press releases issued by the Office of the Governor and Secretary to the State Government, and approved traditional media outlets.

He advised the public to verify information before sharing, urging them to rely solely on official government sources for accurate updates.

Friday advised that further clarification should be made at the Office of the Secretary to the state Government via +234 913 574 8442.

