Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill PDP chieftain, abduct 2 others in Delta

An octogenarian politician and community leader identified as Elder Francis Amamosa, was said to have been killed by the suspected Fulani herdsmen who allegedly took over his farm and attempted to kidnap him along with two other farmers.

It was learnt that Elder Amasoma who was the pioneer chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for ward 10 in Abavo, Ika South Local Government Area was killed this morning in his farm along the corridors of the railway line in Okpe quarters, Abavo.

According to reports, Elder Amamosa had resisted the kidnappers and questioned their audacity to order him out of his farm following which the gun tottering herdsmen reportedly shot at him.

It was gathered that when the bullet failed to penetrate, the assailants resorted to the use of machete to inflict deadly cuts on him which led to his death

Two other farmers who were with the deceased during the incident were later abducted by the herders.

Meanwhile, the remains of late elder Amamosa has been deposited at the mortuary while the matter has been reported at the Abavo police division for investigations.