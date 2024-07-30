Supervisor docked for allegedly stealing hotel’s property worth N1.5m

The police on Tuesday arraigned a 24-year-old man, Smart Terkaa in a Chief Magistrates Court, Karu, Abuja for allegedly stealing hotel’s property worth N1.5 million.

The defendant, who is the supervisor of ‘Michroyal Hotel’, Karu and resides at Dawaki area of Abuja, is being tried for criminal breach of trust.

Terkaa pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The Prosecutor, Edwin Ochayi told the court that the complainant, Uche Noah, the General Manager of the hotel reported the matter at the police station in Karu on July 8.

“The complainant alleged that the defendant, who was employed by the hotel as a supervisor, stole some items worth N1.5 million from the hotel.

“The stolen items include; two standing glass fridges, valued at N800,000, two windows air conditioners, valued at N600,000 and one washing machine, valued at N100,000, all amounting to N1.5m,” Ochayi said.

He said during police investigations, the defendant allegedly confessed to have stolen the items and even sold the washing machine to an unknown buyer.

He said efforts to recover the stolen items had proved abortive.

He said the offence was contrary to and punishable under sections 312 and 289 of the Penal Code.

The Chief Magistrate, Ahmed Ndajiwo, however, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until August 19 for hearing.

