Three nabbed for stealing 96 bags of rice in Nasarawa

Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have arrested three suspects for allegedly stealing 96 bags of 50 kilograms of rice from a businessman in the Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, the businessman bought 700 bags of rice in Nasarawa State and transported them to Abia State when the hoodlums numbering about 15 attacked his vehicle on the road and carted away with the foodstuffs.

The State Commissioner of Police, Umar Nadada, disclosed this on Tuesday at the command’s headquarters while parading a total of 31 suspected criminals who were recently arrested for committing various crimes in the state.

He narrated that the suspects who made several moves to escape, were arrested following painstaking efforts by the gallant officers of the command.

“On 26/07/2024 at about 0330hrs, a complaint was lodged by a truck driver at Akwanga Area Command that on the same date, he loaded seven hundred (700) bags of rice at Rukubi, Doma LGA of Nasarawa State en route Abia State, but his truck developed a mechanical fault at Nasarawa Eggon, forcing him to pass the night at the spot.

Also Read:

“Suddenly, armed men numbering about 15 attacked him and forcefully tore the truck’s tarpaulin and carted away some bags of rice,” he said.

CP Nadada further narrated that upon receipt of the report, police operatives swiftly swung into action and pursued the hoodlums, adding that luck ran out of them as their vehicle was intercepted by the police officers.

“Three suspects were arrested namely Auwal Abubakar, Danrimi Mohammed, and Habibu Adamu, all males of Masaka, Karu LGA.

“Consequently, ninety-six bags of Mama Gold Rice and a Citroen Bus with Registration Number OGUN 419 XZX were recovered from them as exhibits,” the CP added.

He further mentioned that the command recovered a total of 1,080 pieces of ammunition, 13 laptops, television and phones, five magazines, four motorcycles, and five firearms, among others.

While warning all criminal elements to leave the state without further delay, the Commissioner of Police said the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Lafia.

In an interview with one of the suspects, Habibu Adamu denied being a member of the criminal gang and explained that he and the other two suspects arrested were merely conveying the bags of rice to a destination as transporters when they were arrested by the police.

“We are transporters (Driver and Loaders). We did not know if the bags of rice were stolen or not. We are appealing to the police to release us because we know nothing about the matter,” he said.

Post Views: 1