Naval officers shine at Wambai golf tournament

Officers and men of the Nigerian Navy took the spotlight at the Admiral Wambai retirement golf tournament, which took place at the Dolphin Golf Club, Navy Town, Ojo Lagos Nigeria.

With over one hundred players comprising civilians and Naval personnel both serving and retired participating, the Naval Assistant to the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Lieutenant Commander Nathaniel Uti emerged overall winner with a net result of 4 under par playing on handicap 19.

The Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Doctrine Command, Rear Admiral HD Zakaria slightly missed the medals table with a 4th position finish with a net result of one (1) under par result, playing off handicap 8. Retired Lieutenant Andrew Martins won in the veterans’ category

The Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral MB Hassan who performed the ceremonial Tee Off, says the game of Golf is a good recreational activity for men and officers of the Nigerian Navy; both for serving and retired.

The celebrant, Admiral Wambai Rtd who was one time FOC, Western Naval Command, expressed gratitude for the event organised in his honour and corroborated the stance of Hassan, noting that to keep fit, it is imperative to embrace sporting activities such as Golf.

On his part, the Skipper of Rising Golf Club, Isichei Osamgbi who is also a Director at NIMASA urged stakeholders in the maritime sector to consider engaging in the game of Golf, noting that the game also provides opportunities for collaboration between various agencies, while also encouraging private sector involvement in the operations of the Nigerian maritime sector.

Managing Director of BRICKS Maritime, Emmanuel Maiguwa, Rear Admiral Abba and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Oluwaseun Faleye are amongst dignitaries who graced the event, which was organised by the Rising Golf Club of Nigeria in partnership with the Dolphin Golf Club, Navy Town.

