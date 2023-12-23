Sule Lamido University gets new Vice-Chancellor

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has approved the appointment of Prof. Muhammad Ibrahim-Yakasai as the new Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa (SLU).

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Malam Bala Ibrahim, in Dutse.

Ibrahim said the appointment of the new VC was sequel to recommendations from the Governing Council of the University, as stipulated by the law establishing it.

SSG said: “Until his appointment, Prof. Yakasai is the Chairman, Departmental Quality Assurance Committee, Bayero University Kano (BUK).

“The new VC, who holds a Ph.D in Educational Psychology, has teaching experience at undergraduate and graduate levels, with significant quality supervision and valuable inter-disciplinary collaboration.

“He has a strong track record of research as evidenced by the quality of his papers in peer-reviewed journals. Beside his core area of education, he has also researched on the Strategies for Human Resource Management in Local Government Administration”.

He explained that a former Dean of Post Graduate School in BUK, Yakasai had demonstrated academic leadership and provided community service.

Ibrahim added that the new VC served as Head of Department, Deputy Dean Student Affairs and Dean Faculty of Education in the same institution.

He added: “The new Vice-Chancellor obtained his first degree from Bayero University Kano, where he graduated with a B. A. Ed (Education/History) in 1986, then earned a M.Ed. (Educational Psychology) in 1991 and a Ph.D. in Educational Psychology in 2000 from the famous Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

“He joined the services of the Bayero University Kano in 1991 and rose from lecturer to Dean before he was appointed as Chairman Departmental Quality Assurance Committee, Bayero University Kano in 2021.

“He is a Professor of Educational Psychology, a member of the Nigeria Academy of Education and Counseling Association of Nigeria.”

Ibrahim said the appointment took effect from December 5, 2023.