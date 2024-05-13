AMVCA: My outfit cost $100,000 – BBNaija’s Tacha + Photos

A former housemate of Big Brother Naija, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has said that her outfit to the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards on Saturday cost her a cool $100,000.

The media personality and radio host revealed this in an interview with online content creator, Timi Agbaje.

This followed a question by Agbaje: “Last year, you wore a $20,000 outfit to the AMVCA.

“How much did this outfit cost?”

Tacha replied: “It’s $100,000 or nothing, bro.”