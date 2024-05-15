Ikpeazu left N3.49b, others for Otti — Ex-Commissioner

Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, a former Commissioner for Information in Abia State, has revealed that the Abia State Financial Review Report prepared by Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler, a multinational professional services network that provides Audit, Advisory, Tax and Legal Services, confirmed that former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State left a net credit balance of N3.48 billion for his successor, Governor Alex Otti.

He explained that against all the negative agenda of the current government against Ikpeazu, he even left more for Otti.

Okiyi-Kalu said cash in the bank is different from other near-cash assets such as a 3.5 percent share in Aba Independent Power Project, Geometric, which is now valued at N80 billion, among others.

He went further to explain that even the net credit balance of N3.48 billion is enough to pay two months’ workers’ salary in Abia State and wondered why a man who left such an amount of money should constantly be demonised by the incumbent Governor.

The former Commissioner further revealed that they discovered that KPMG only executed a financial process review, while Governor Otti told the world that he had a “forensic audit report done by one of the top three audit firms in the world” in hand.

Okiyi-Kalu said that given that one should at least expect a former Managing Director of a bank to know the difference between a Process Review Report and a Forensic Audit Report, he can only say that Otti lied deliberately to mislead the public.

He expressed sadness that many of Otti’s cheering crowd do not know the difference between an audit and a process review, a situation he advised all those confused to do proper research to know the difference.

He said: “How much did Governor Alex Otti pay KPMG?

“Abians deserve to know because we are already paying a state-owned audit unit that would have done a far better job.

“So far, Otti’s government has spent N9 billion on a subhead called ‘Research & Development’.

“What is he researching and developing in Abia State?

“Check quarterly financial reports published by his administration, if in doubt.

“Based on antecedent, never trust anything said by Governor Otti.

“He lies and misrepresents facts too frequently to be taken seriously.

“Did you notice that after I responded to his allegation of missing N10 billion with details of road contractors paid from the money, he said, ‘The money was moved into 32 different accounts’ instead of the money being paid into 32 road contractors’ accounts?’”

Okiyi-Kalu said that he remains grateful to whoever forced Otti to leak the KPMG report, stressing that on face value, the report exonerates Ikpeazu of any wrongdoing and highlights the leadership shortcomings of Otti.

He added: “A Governor does not award contracts in Abia State and a Governor does not sign Cheques.

“It is the Finance & General Purpose Committee (F & GPC) that reviews tenders, recommends companies for the award of contracts and passes the same to State Exco for approval.

“Similarly, only the top officials of the Ministry of Finance sign State Government Cheques and at the level of ministries it is the Permanent Secretary and Director of Finance.

“As a Commissioner in Abia State for six years I never signed any government or ministry cheque because it is not within my remit.

“Where then is the evidence of Dr Ikpeazu stealing N10 billion meant for Abia Airport?”

Okiyi-Kalu went further to call on all those who need a copy of the process review report to contact him via his WhatsApp, assuring that he will send it to them if he believes they are capable of understanding such reports.