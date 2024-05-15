Trending
Entertainment

Portable arrested over failure to pay balance for G-Wagon

Ganiyu MubarakBy Updated:No Comments

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a popular musician, Habeeb Okikiola, professionally known as Portable, over alleged failure to pay the balance of his G-Wagon vehicle.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said the command received a petition against the musician for failure to pay the balance money of the vehicle he purchased from a car dealer.

He told NAN on Tuesday night: “Yes, Portable has been arrested. 

Also Read:

“He bought a G-Wagon for N27 million, paid N13 million and refused to pay the rest, claiming the vehicle was bad. 

“We arrested him today.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

Share.

Related Posts