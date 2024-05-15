Portable arrested over failure to pay balance for G-Wagon

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a popular musician, Habeeb Okikiola, professionally known as Portable, over alleged failure to pay the balance of his G-Wagon vehicle.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria.
Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said the command received a petition against the musician for failure to pay the balance money of the vehicle he purchased from a car dealer.
He told NAN on Tuesday night: “Yes, Portable has been arrested.
“He bought a G-Wagon for N27 million, paid N13 million and refused to pay the rest, claiming the vehicle was bad.
“We arrested him today.”