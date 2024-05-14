2024 Hajj: Service providers firm set to receive first Nigerian pilgrims, promises grand reception

The service providers company for Nigeria in this year’s Hajj, said it is proud of the country and well prepared to welcome its pilgrims with a befitting ceremony.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria’s Head Media Team, Madina, Suwaiba Ahmed, on Tuesday.

The Director General of the Company, Hashim Maghliya briefed the Coordinator and his team on the preparations so far, for the ceremonial reception of the first set of Nigerian pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj.

The inaugural flight is scheduled for Wednesday, at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport (SABIA) in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital.

In his brief, Maghliya solicited the cooperation of Nigerian tour operating companies, participating in 2024 Hajj to get their contracts for services ready before 30th of Dhul Qi’dah 1445 which is equivalent to 8th June, 2024.

This, he stated, would enable the Saudi Arabian company to get the best services for their pilgrims, reiterating the need for the Operators to work in synergy with NAHCON for a better result.

Meanwhile, the Madina Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Mahmud, said his team was ready to receive the first batch of Nigerian Pilgrims who will arrive on 15th May, 2024.

He made the assurance in Madina after their arrival on Monday.

On his own, the Coordinator and the Madina Liaison Officer, Alhaji Ahmed Maigari has kick started the 2024 Hajj Operations with a call to Madina Team to strategise on how to achieve a successful Hajj exercise.

Similarly, the Head of ICT, Shehu Raji, briefed the team on the new innovations introduced in the areas of feeding, allocation of Pilgrims accommodation, Rawdah permits and Hajj Companion App.

He disclosed that the idea of introducing new apps is to gradually migrate from analogue to digital way of doing things.