Ogun: Police launch CRU, TIU for improved service

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun has launched the Complaint Response Unit and Technical Intelligence Unit of the Ogun State Police Command.

The spokesperson of the Command, Omolola Odutola, made the development known in a statement she issued on Tuesday.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said the effort is geared towards accountability, responsiveness and technology driven policing.

She said it was also to adopt all means to improve on prompt response, tracking of criminals in real time and service delivery to larger members of the public.

She added: “Members of the public are hereby implored to adopt this easy method to communicate and channel their genuine concerns and complaints bordering on unprofessional conduct of serving police officers.

“Matters of fundamental human right, rule of law, and equality of all citizens with a core mandate, prioritising all persons who reside in Ogun State to have a common platform to air their dissent through appropriate corridors.

“Police officers tasked with these responsibilities have been trained to swiftly intercept calls.

“Every complainant has an option to make their reports in native Yoruba language, in cognisance of the queue while narrating their complaints.

“It is imperative to state that the Complaint Response Unit is an interminable and ceaseless office whose personnels are on duty round the clock.

“All infractions and unprofessional misconducts will be investigated and appropriate measures will be taken to sanction erring policemen.

“The initiative was birthed to serve as a check for compliance and reassure the generality of the public that the Nigeria police is service oriented and people friendly.”

Odutola said the two units can be reached via 08139844749, 07084972994 and on X handle: @embracepeacepro.