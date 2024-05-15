Remembering police woman ‘fired’ for insisting on trying judge for traffic violation @ 94

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, recently visited a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dame Stella Obuoforibo Okuyiga, who is 94 years old and among the first set of 20 female officers enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1955.

The visit to Okuyiga got the internet buzzing as many praised Disu for taking time out of his busy schedule to visit her.

Okuyiga is fondly called ‘Mama’ by many.

Disu was reportedly the first Senior Police Officer to have taken time to visit the veteran.

She was among the few policewomen who attained the rank of a DCP.

Although Okuyiga was among the first 20 set of females to enlist in the Nigeria Police Force, a report has it that she was forced out of the Force.

According to sources, Okuyiga was a victim of professional competence and was forced out of the service after she arrested a then-serving judge who broke traffic laws.

She insisted that he must be prosecuted.

It was gathered that in the heat of the debate on prosecuting the offending judge, the then Supreme Military Council under General Olusegun Obasanjo intervened with a threat of dismissal.

It would be later agreed that Okuyiga should be allowed to retire without benefits.

However, the then Inspector General of Police, Adamu Suleiman, who pleaded on her behalf, advised that she should be allowed to resign since she had served meritoriously.

A good number of Nigerians on social media have called for the continual celebration of Okuyiga.

She was described as incorruptible.