AMVCA: See what Eniola Badmus wore

Actress Eniola Badmus was scintillating in her appearance when she showed up at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards over the weekend.

The AMVCA held over three days between Thursday and Saturday last week, with the last day for the awards proper.

The Cultural Day on Friday provided opportunities for the invitees to the awards, put together by MultiChoice, to display their traditional attire.

The awards proper had different styles from a wide range of designers on display.

Badmus showed up looking prim and sexy.

The popular Nollywood actress shared her pre-event photographs on her X handle.