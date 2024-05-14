Chukwueze ruled out for rest of season

The season is over for Milan forward, Samuel Chukwueze, who sustained a left thigh strain during the 5-1 win over Cagliari at San Siro on Saturday.

The Nigeria international picked up the injury just before half-time and did not come back out for the restart.

Tests have now confirmed there is a Grade I lesion to the femoral bicep in the left thigh.

It is the kind of injury that requires several weeks out of action, so Chukwueze will miss the two remaining Milan matches this season against Torino and Salernitana.

The right-sided attacking winger contributed three goals and three assists in 33 competitive games for the Rossoneri this season.

At least there was some good news from the Milan infirmary, as Tommaso Pobega made his comeback in the game with Cagliari.

His last appearance had been on December 17, 2023, ruled out by a serious muscular tear in his thigh.

The only players other than Chukwueze still out of action are Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Simon Kjaer, Fabio Mirante and Mike Maignan.