Edwin,Dangote Industries’ Vice President bags icon award

Members of the Democratic Youth Assembly of Nigeria (DYAN) have visited the Vice-President, Oil and Gas, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Devakumar Edwin, in his office at the corporate Headquarters of the Pan-African conglomerate in Lagos during which they presented him with an award of “Icon of Delight Service” in recognition of what they described as his contributions toward Societal Development, Human Upliftment and Selfless Service to Humanity.

PHOTO CAPTIONS:

DSC789: Director of Programme and Strategy, Democratic Youth Assembly of Nigeria, Ambassador Muhammad Adamu (left)presenting an award of “Icon of Diligent Service” to Vice President, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, (right) during the visit of members of Youth Assembly to Dangote Head Office in Lagos

DSC7866: L-R: Delegate, Democratic Youth Assembly of Nigeria, Bashir Muhammad; Programme and Strategy, Democratic Youth Assembly of Nigeria, Ambassador Muhammad Adamu presenting an award of “Icon of Diligent Service” to Vice President, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, during the visit of members of Youth Assembly to Dangote Head Office in Lagos

DSC7863: L-R: Delegate, Democratic Youth Assembly of Nigeria, Williams Chukwuemeka; Delegate, Democratic Youth Assembly of Nigeria, Bashir Muhammad; Director of Programme and Strategy, Democratic Youth Assembly of Nigeria, Ambassador Muhammad Adamu while presenting an award of “Icon of Diligent Service” to Vice President, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, during the visit of members of Youth Assembly to Dangote Head Office in Lagos