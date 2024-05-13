How Wike frustrated Peter Obi out of PDP – Atiku’s spokesman

Paul Ibe, the spokesman of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has explained how and why the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, frustrated the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, out of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Spokesman of the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 polls made this known on: “Mic On,” a podcast of Seun Okinbaloye.

Ibe said while Abubakar had offered to give up the presidential ticket of the PDP for the election to the South East in order to give Obi the leverage, Wike worked against the move by insisting the slot should be zoned to the South.

He said the former Rivers State governor insisted on this because he believed he would overcome Obi in such a contest.

He said: “Atiku did not force Peter Obi out of the party.

“Wike was instrumental in the exit of Obi because Wike had promoted the zoning of the presidency to the South.

“Atiku Abubakar had said that he was prepared to get himself off the ticket if the party zoned the ticket to the South East.

“Wike frustrated that effort because he believed that if it was zoned to the South, not the South East, he would be in the best position to be able to get the ticket.”

The Eagle Online recalls that after it became obvious that he would not get the ticket of the PDP, Obi, a former two-term governor of Anambra State, dumped the party for the Labour Party.

In the presidential contest, Obi came third, almost recording the same number of votes as Abubakar, who went on to defeat Wike and others at the PDP presidential primaries.