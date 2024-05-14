Pursue STEM-based careers, Glo encourages school girls on ICT Day

Telecommunications company, Globacom, has posited that “STEM education fosters a lifelong passion for learning and a growth mindset” and urged secondary school girls to embrace careers in the field in order to hold future leadership positions.

Kemi Fadipe, the company representative, gave the charge at the 2024 Girls in ICT Day held in Lagos.

She added that the girls must prioritize their education to lay a strong foundation for leadership roles and also seek mentorship and guidance from successful women.

Said she, “Today, in an era defined by rapid technological advancements and innovation, encouraging girls to pursue STEM education (Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics) is not only essential for their individual development but also crucial for fostering gender equality and driving societal progress”.

She gave instances of women with educational backgrounds in STEM who had risen to positions of influence and authority both in Nigeria and beyond, saying their exceptional leadership skills, resilience, and dedication have made them to “serve as inspiring role models for future generations of female leaders in Africa and beyond.”

Also Read:

Fadipe told the students drawn from schools in Ogun and Lagos States to build viable networks of supportive peers, teachers, family members, and mentors who believe in their potentials and from whom they can draw strength for the bright future of their desire.

“You must face your dreams with passion until you successfully break the glass ceiling. You must endeavour to volunteer for leadership roles in projects, clubs, or community initiatives, adding as taking on responsibilities demonstrates initiative, builds confidence, and showcases leadership potential”, she said, adding that they should also step out of their comfort zones, embrace new experiences, and view setbacks as opportunities for growth and learning”.