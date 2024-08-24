Steel minister congratulates Kogi Governor on Supreme Court win

The Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu, has congratulated Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi, on his victory at the Supreme Court, which affirmed him as the governor of the state.

In a congratulatory message by his Special Assistant on Media, Lizzy Okojie, on Saturday in Abuja, the minister described the victory as a win for democracy and the electoral process.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Supreme Court on Friday, affirmed the victory of Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress in the November 11, 2023 governorship election.

A five-member panel of the apex court, in a judgment, held that the appeal by the Social Democratic Party and its candidate, Muritala Ajaka, was without merit and proceeded to dismiss it.

The apex court also dismissed the appeal by the Action Alliance and its candidate in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Kogi, Olayinka Braimoh, seeking to void the victory of Ododo.

The minister said that the pronouncement by the court was a true reflection of the will of the Kogi people.

Audu, who served as the Director General of Kogi’s APC Gubernatorial Campaign Council during the November 11, 2023, elections, said that he had always been optimistic about their victory at the apex court.

“As D-G of the campaign council, I knew this day would come because it was an election that was free, fair, credible and a true reflection of the will of the majority of Kogites.

“Like I said after the previous rulings at both the tribunal and appellate courts, the elections and judicial proceedings are now over; let us all bury the hatchets and forge ahead as one people.

“I urge all Kogites, irrespective of our political inclinations, creed or ethnic and religious leanings to come together and accept the judgement of the Supreme Court.

“Let us all work together on building a better, more peaceful, and prosperous state,” he said.

He also urged all APC supporters to celebrate the victory without provoking opponents in other parties.

“Beyond party differences and affiliations, we are all brothers and sisters and we must continue to believe in one Kogi,” he said.

