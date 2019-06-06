In an effort to consolidate on its impressive financial performances and market leadership across the financial services spectrum, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a member of Standard Bank Group, has announced a number of Board appointments in some of its subsidiaries.

The appointments, which are expected to bring fresh thinking and ideas as well as energy into the Group’s operations, cut across the Stanbic IBTC Group, including Stanbic IBTC Bank, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited and Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers Limited.

Adekunle Adedeji was promoted to the position of Executive Eirector Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc effective February 22, 2019.

Adedeji, who has over 20 years’ experience, is also Stanbic IBTC Group’s Chief Financial Officer.

He had a similar experience with Stanbic Ghana.

Adedeji has worked with Ernst & Young and belongs to several professional institutes, including the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

Barend Johannes Kruger was appointed as a Non-Executive Director for Stanbic IBTC Bank effective from May 20, 2019 following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Kruger had previously been appointed to the board of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc in January 2019.

Thus, he will now serve on both the HoldCo and the bank boards as a non-executive director.

Kruger is a chartered accountant with over 30 years’ experience in the financial services industry.

Also appointed to the board of the Bank, following regulatory approvals, was Rabi Isma as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective May 9, 2019.

Isma has extensive experience in the telecoms industry with 9Mobile and Etisalat Sri Lanka.

She has previously worked for the British Council in Nigeria and served as Special Adviser to the Governor of Kano State.

Isma has multiple certifications and has attended several executive programmes, both at the Harvard and Michigan Ross Business Schools, United States of America.

Bunmi Dayo-Olagunju has been appointed Executive Director, Operations, for the Bank.

Prior to this, Dayo-Olagunju was Deputy Head of Operations and also previously served as Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, the Group’s Asset Management subsidiary.

She has over 20 years of hands-on experience in the financial services industry having worked in different capacities across the subsidiaries of Stanbic IBTC Group.

Similarly, Dele Sotubo replaced Dayo-Olagunju as Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited effective February 12, 2019.

Olumide Oyetan was appointed Executive Director, Investments, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited with effect from March 1, 2019.

Charles Emelue was appointed Executive Director, Operations, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited on April 1, 2019, while Sakeenat Bakare was appointed Executive Director for Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers Limited, effective February 26, 2019.

These individuals are highly qualified and experienced to deliver results in their new roles, the Bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Commenting on the appointments, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Yinka Sanni, said: “We are pleased to entrust these individuals with new responsibilities and look forward to benefiting immensely from their wealth of knowledge and experience as we enter the next phase of our growth. In filling these roles, we identified our priorities and these individuals fit into our growth objectives.”