Scavengers stab man to death for challenging them while stealing roofing sheets

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two men, self-identified as scavengers, over the alleged murder of a man known only as Friday, who reportedly exposed their theft activity.

Spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, informed the News Agency of Nigeria of the development on Saturday.

According to Hundeyin, an individual, whose name was not disclosed, complained to the Ilemba Hausa Police Division on Friday around 4:30pm about the activities of the scavengers.

The report indicated that around 11am on the same day, the complainant was in his residence when he heard his elder brother, Friday, aged 34, screaming for help.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, added: “He quickly rushed to meet the said brother lying down in the pool of his blood, while two suspects, later identified as Abubakar Haruna, 20 and Mohammed Abdullahi, 18, were seen fleeing from the scene.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are scavengers and had allegedly gone to an uncompleted building in the neighbourhood to steal roofing sheets.

“The deceased allegedly challenged them, which resulted in a fight, in the process, the suspects allegedly stabbed the deceased on the head with scissors.

Also Read:

“The deceased was rushed to the Navy Hospital Satellite Town, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

Hundeyin said that the suspects were currently in police custody for further investigation into the murder, with the victim’s body deposited at a hospital mortuary pending investigation.