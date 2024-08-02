Sanwo-Olu pledges collaboration with Rotary International

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has pledged his administration’s commitment to collaborating with Rotary International to enhance humanitarian services in the state.

The Lagos State governor made this known in a post he shared on X after his meeting with two Rotary District Governors

Sanwo-Olu met with District Governors of Rotary International Districts 9112 and 9111, Rotarian Olufemi Adenekan and Rotarian Oluwole Kukoyi, at the Lagos House, Marina.

In the statement shared on social media, he said: “Today, I welcomed the District Governors of Rotary International Districts 9112 and 9111, Rotarian Olufemi Adenekan and Rotarian Oluwole Kukoyi, to Lagos House, Marina.

“During our meeting, I reiterated our dedication to collaborating so as to strengthen humanitarian services and tackle the urgent needs of our citizens, which are core principles of Rotary International.”

The governor emphasised the importance of partnership between the government and non-governmental organisations like Rotary International in delivering impactful projects and services.

The collaboration aims to address various issues such as healthcare, education, and community development, which are vital for improving the quality of life for Lagos residents.

This meeting marks a significant step towards fostering public-private partnerships that can effectively tackle the socio-economic challenges facing Lagos State.

By leveraging Rotary International’s extensive network and experience in humanitarian efforts, the state government aims to enhance its capacity to meet the needs of its citizens.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to such collaborations reflects a broader strategy to engage with civil society organisations in promoting sustainable development and ensuring inclusive growth within Lagos State.

