Eve’s Desire: How to go two rounds and more in bed, by Tiwa Says

It seems there’s something in men’s diet these days that affects their sexual health.

I’ve gotten a lot of feedback lately from women who say that their men find it difficult to go a second round of sex.

Once they ejaculate the first time, the penis becomes flaccid and they either sleep off or get up, leaving their female partners dissatisfied.

Going on two rounds of sex and staying strong all night can be difficult for many people, but it is certainly possible.

Consider being in bed with your partner, panting and eager for round two. Your mind is ready to go, but your body isn’t.

If you’ve ever wondered why your penis doesn’t have the limitless energy needed to keep up with your brain, worry less. This situation is called: the refractory period.

The refractory period is the time when it is difficult to become aroused again after having orgasmed and ejaculated during sexual intercourse or masturbation. It is also referred to as part of the “resolution” phase.

After you orgasm and ejaculate, your penis becomes flaccid and your level of interest in sex usually goes from intense to virtually non-existent. During this period, you won’t get aroused, and you won’t think much about sexual pleasure.

Some men have a short refractory period that lasts only a few minutes, while others may not feel interested in sex for several hours after orgasm and ejaculation.

While there are some connections between these numbers and other factors, the truth is that there isn’t much research on the topic.

There can be a lot of things that can affect the refractory time, but here are the major ones:

Age: According to the International Society for Sexual Medicine, younger men may only need a few minutes to recover after sex, while for older guys, it may take as long as 12 to 24 hours.

Cardiovascular health: Erections are all about healthy blood flow. When you feel sexually aroused, your penis becomes erect as blood flows into your corpora cavernosa – the two areas of soft, sponge-like tissue that form the bulk of your penis.

The arousal factor: If you’re in the mood for sex, you might feel ready to go again in relatively little time. However, if you’re tired or just not feeling in the mood, you may take longer to feel ready for round two.

Physical health and nutrition: This includes proper hydration, nutrition, and exercise. Making sure you eat a healthy meal before engaging in any sexual activity. Foods rich in protein such as salmon, eggs and nuts can help increase your stamina and energy levels. Additionally, staying hydrated is essential for maintaining stamina and endurance during sex. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and energised.

While there’s not much you can do to eliminate your refractory period altogether, there are things you can do to make your recovery time shorter. They include:

Experiment with different positions: Varying your sexual positions can help prevent fatigue and monotony during intercourse. Explore different positions that stimulate different parts of your body and engage your muscles in different ways. Experimenting with new positions can also help you discover new sensations and intensify your pleasure. Be open to trying new things and exploring your sexual boundaries with your partner.

Utilise foreplay: Foreplay is an essential component of any sexual encounter. Engaging in foreplay can help build arousal, increase intimacy, and enhance pleasure. Spend time kissing, caressing, and touching each other before moving on to intercourse. Take your time and enjoy the process of building sexual tension. Foreplay can also help relax your muscles and prepare your body for a longer, more satisfying experience.

Use lubrication: Lubrication can make sex more comfortable and enjoyable for both partners. Using lubrication can reduce friction, enhance sensations, and prevent discomfort during intercourse. Choose a high-quality, water-based lubricant that is safe for use with condoms and sex toys. Apply lubrication generously to ensure smooth and pleasurable penetration. Don’t be shy about using lubrication – it can greatly improve your sexual experience.

Take breaks: It’s important to listen to your body during sex and take breaks when needed. If you start to feel fatigued or overwhelmed, pause for a moment to catch your breath and relax. Taking breaks can help you recharge your energy, refocus your mind, and prevent premature ejaculation. Don’t push yourself too hard – it’s okay to take breaks and pace yourself throughout the night.

Practice Kegel exercises: Kegel exercises can help strengthen your pelvic floor muscles and improve your sexual performance. These exercises involve contracting and relaxing the muscles that control urination and ejaculation. Regularly practicing Kegel exercises can enhance your control over your erections and orgasms, leading to longer-lasting sex and more intense orgasms. To perform Kegel exercises, simply squeeze your pelvic floor muscles for five seconds 10 seconds, then release and repeat.

Use sex toys: Incorporating sex toys into your sexual activities can add excitement, variety and intensity to your encounters. Sex toys can stimulate erogenous zones, enhance pleasure, and help you achieve multiple orgasms. Experiment with different types of sex toys such as vibrators, dildos or cock rings to discover what works best for you and your partner. Communicate openly about your preferences and desires when using sex toys to ensure a pleasurable and satisfying experience.

Stay present and mindful: During sex, it’s important to stay present and mindful of your sensations, emotions, and desires. Focus on the pleasure you and your partner are experiencing in the moment rather than worrying about the future or past. Engage all your senses – touch, smell, taste, sight, and – to fully immerse yourself in the experience. Being present and mindful can help you maintain arousal, prolong your pleasure, and deepen your connection with your partner.

Get plenty of rest: Prioritise rest to recharge your energy and stamina. Make sure you get enough sleep leading up to your sexual encounter to reduce fatigue and promote overall well-being. Set aside time for relaxation activities, such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing, to calm your mind and body. Avoid excessive alcohol or stimulants that can disrupt your sleep patterns and hinder your sexual performance.

Seek professional help if needed: If you experience persistent or severe sexual issues such as erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation or low libido, consider seeking professional help from a qualified healthcare provider or sex therapist. Don’t hesitate to reach out for support if you need assistance with your sexual health and well-being.

Finally, most men are likely to lose their erections after ejaculation. This is normal. The period that comes after this is the refractory period, which makes it difficult to get an erection. Refractory periods are shorter in younger, healthier people, and can get longer as you age. Whilst you can have more than one erection in a session, it is highly unlikely to ejaculate without a refractory period – or to stay hard after an orgasm.

