Nationwide Protest: We’re not weak, just being civil — IGP

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has called for immediate shelving of the ongoing protest, decrying the violence, looting and killing that trailed it across some parts of Nigeria.

At a news briefing on Day 1 of the protest at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, Egbetokun said the force was not weak

Flanked by the Force Management Team, who were all in red armbands, the IGP said what was seen on the first day of the protest was the civility of the police.

While explaining the significance of the red armband, he said he and his men were on red alert due to the protest.

According to him, with the current intelligence before him, it has become vital for the protest to be immediately shelved, stressing that youths were being recruited to cause violence.

He stated that there were indications that some groups had the intention of mobilising youths for violent protests to create anarchy in the country.

Egbetokun said: “Some groups claiming to be mobilising for peaceful protests were doing so with violent undertones, refusing to cooperate with the police on measures to be taken to guarantee peaceful protes

“Based on this intelligence, the police advised that the protests should be shelved at the instant time.

“Where the organisers insisted on going on with the protests, they were advised to stage the protest in confined locations.

“This would have enabled the police to provide adequate protection for the protesters and isolate the criminals whose intention was to loot and destroy in the name of a protest.

“This we were doing in furtherance of our duty to protect lives and property and maintain law and order.”

Egbetokun noted that while affirming the constitutional rights of citizens to assemble and express their views on issues of national importance, “we were wary about the dangers posed by agitation instigated by some individuals who have shown tendencies to be disloyal to the government of the day”.

He explained that despite the suspicion, “we showed good faith through professional conduct by providing security at strategic locations all aimed at ensuring peaceful conduct during the protest as the promoters pledged.

“Our men deployed nationwide went out with a clear brief to ensure that no one is unnecessarily harassed or intimidated.

“In places where there were court orders, we gave instructions for the observance of the same.”

Egbetokun described as regrettable events that occurred in some major cities during the protest, opining that it showed that what was being instigated was mass uprising and looting, and not protest.

He also said that those who were at the forefront of promoting the idea of the protest were not around to lead it.

He further stated: “Hoodlums have been let loose on innocent Nigerians and their hard-earned businesses and property looted and destroyed.

“The motive of the rioters was two: looting and destroying both private and government property.

“The destruction so far has been mind-boggling.

“There has been destruction in Kano, Borno, Yobe, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, FCT in Abuja, Niger, Jigawa.

“Police stations have been destroyed, there have been attempts to take over government houses, looting government infrastructures, and several warehouses and shops have so far been looted and, in several instances, destroyed.”

The IGP emphasised that despite the refusal of the protesters, for instance in the FCT, to adhere to a court order requesting that the protest should be at the National Stadium, the protesters trooped into the streets, and yet the police provided security for them.

He said: “At no point did we breach their fundamental rights even as they breached a court order.

“In places like FCT, Kaduna, Kano and Gombe, among others, we recorded incidents of unprovoked attacks on security personnel, where one policeman has been reported murdered and others seriously injured.

“We alerted earlier that terror elements may take advantage of the protests to infiltrate the crowd of protesters with suicide bombers.

“Yesterday in Lagos, our EOD team was informed of a suspected IED on Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja.

“The team responded swiftly and rendered safe what turned out to be an improvised explosive device.

“Today in Borno State, we recorded one incident of explosion which occurred in the crowd of protesters, killing four instantly and severely injuring 34 others, many of whom are presently on the danger list.”

Egbetokun advised law-abiding citizens of Nigeria to heed and not dismiss warnings given by the police and other security agencies, which were based on credible and actionable security intelligence.

He also suggested that in light of the current situation, the Nigeria Police Force has placed all units on red alert.

His words: “Our officers are fully mobilised and prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to any further threats to public safety and order.

“We remain committed and resolute to protecting lives and property and ensuring that law and order are maintained across the nation.

“Groups who are hiding under the guise of exercising a right provided in the Constitution to destabilise the country should remember that the same Constitution imposed on them the duty to obey the laws of the land and respect the rights of other citizens.

“The police are equipped to respond appropriately to the unfolding situation and will get assistance from other security agencies, including the military if the need arises.

“We appeal to all citizens to remain calm and cooperate with the police and other security agencies during this challenging period.

“Your safety is our top priority, and we will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure continued peace and stability in our country.”

