Rivers Assembly renews threat to impeach Gov. Fubara

The Rivers State House of Assembly has renewed the threat to impeach Governor Similanayi Fubara.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Martins Amaehwule, made this known to newsmen when he spoke along side 26 others.

Amaehwule, who spoke with newsmen on Saturday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, said Fubara has refused to abide by all the tenets of agreement reached on the peace accord brokered by President Bola Tinubu.

He said the responsibilities of the Assembly are constitutionally recognised and that the lawmakers hold the mandate of their constituents to carry out such laid down responsibilities of law making.

He said: “They must not forget that the Rivers State House of Assembly has the mandate of the people and that we swore an oath of allegiance to the Constitution to do the needful, including the impeachment of the governor, as a last resort.

“So, if it becomes a last resort, in accordance with the law, we will not hesitate to do so because no individual is bigger than Rivers State, including the governor.

“It is worthy of note that the notice of impeachment of the governor was quickly withdrawn by members of the House in fulfilment of the terms of the agreement and out of immense respect for the person and office of the President of the Federal Republic and believing that there would be a u-turn in terms of unlawful actions of the governor.

“The reverse is now the case as we see from day to day.

“The activities of the State Governor being conducted outside the laws of Rivers State and the Constitution.

“What about advising the governor to heed to the peace agreement he begged for, willingly signed, and has chosen not to abide by some of the terms?

“To this day, Rivers State remains the only state without an Appropriation Law and the governor recklessly abandons laws of the State.

“These new hawks in the scene and all those who are quick to refer to the governor as Mr. Innocent will not go and advise him.

“They prefer to hold talk shows, organise rallies, hold press conferences, and announce that the House commenced impeachment proceedings against the governor for no just cause.

“But they fail to ask the governor if he has not been informed of the particulars of gross misconduct levelled against him or at least read them when they were filed in court in response to his petition.

“We begin by announcing to you that sponsored attacks on the House has failed woefully.

“Enemies of the people and those who cannot withstand the principles of the rule of law as well as checks and balances in our nascent democracy.

“In their frustration, they started with the burning and later demolition of the Hallowed Chamber.

“Their plan is to eliminate the legislature that is pushing for the independence granted her by the Constitution since they cannot exercise undue control over her.

“We survived these attacks!

“Their new strategy is to use another arm of government, lobbyists, attack dogs and the mainstream and social media to bring the House to disrepute and consummate their agenda.

“In this regard, various individuals, groups, media mercenaries have been recruited to actualise their objectives.

“We assure the good people of Rivers State that we remain undeterred in our service to our father land and no number of threats, including those of violence against us just like they attacked the Speaker’s residence, will make us abandon our constitutional mandate to make laws for the good governance of our dear State.”