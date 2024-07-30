Protest: Kill any protester who wants to loot your shop — OYC

The Ohanaeze Youth Council has told Igbo businessmen and women to sufficiently arm themselves to attack and kill anyone who wants to loot their shops during the upcoming nationwide protest.

The President of OYC, Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka, said this in a statement issued on the planned August 1 protest.

Igboayaka said the race is not interested in any protest, adding that what they require of President Bola Tinubu is to provide adequate security where Igbo men and women are doing their businesses.

He said: “It’s unfortunate the details of security intelligence I have gathered as regards the Nationwide protest tagged ‘Days of Rage Protest’ that some groups from Northern and Western Nigeria that are not happy that Ndigbo wouldn’t participate in the protest have concluded plans to loot Igbo shops and destroy their properties.

“We have made our position very clear as a people in Nigeria that are interested in ‘Self-determination quest’ not interested in protest of increase of Beans and Rice, Cassava and Agbado.

“The protesters have the right to demonstrate their rejection and resistance to the hunger bullet ravaging the country, but they should do that without infringement of other people’s rights.

“I acknowledge that it’s the fundamental rights of Nigerians to protest as enshrined in Chapter 4 Section (40) of 1999 constitution as amended, the freedom of peaceful assembly, it’s also a fundamental rights of Ndigbo not to protest but to disassemble in their various shops for their businesses.

“I therefore, call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure the adequate protection of lives and properties of Ndigbo living in South-South, Southwest and Northern Nigeria.

“Any attempt by the protesters to loot shops or properties owned by Ndigbo will be seen by Ndigbo as a conspiracy by Bola Ahmed Tinubu Government to destroy properties and goods of Ndigbo in Nigeria.

“At this juncture, Igbo business men and women must invoke the self-defence right to protect their lives and properties. I encourage you to get armed with every necessary weapon available to ensure self defence in your shop and areas of your properties and kill any criminal in disguise of protester that enters your shop to loot or destroy your property.

“It’s on record that Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) have done countless protests without looting people’s shops or destroying other people’s properties.

“It’s also on record that IPOB and MASSOB have not forced other tribes to join them in Self-determination/Referendum protest, therefore no one can cajole or force Ndigbo to join the nationwide ‘Days of Rage Protest’.

“We have chosen to be spectators in this protest while we watch the participators.

“Anyone who dares to loot the shop or destroy the property of an Ndigbo must be resisted by every means necessary and such person must smell like blood at the end.

“We have had enough bloodbath.

“We have paid the ultimate price in Nigeria’s political journey.

“We have been swimming in pool of blood from time immemorial like the protest in Jos 1945 that killed 2000 Igbos.

“Another violence act against Ndigbo in Jos 1953 that killed 150 Igbos.

“Another semi-genocide in Kano in 1945 that killed 200 Igbos.

“Multiple blood bath in 1954 at Kano that murdered 30,000 Igbos.

“We have been bathed with blood, sorrow and excruciating agony from 1966 pogrom which took the lives of 80,000 Igbos.

“1967 to 1970 Nigerians protested against the survival of Ndigbo for self determination, and in a calculated genocide conspired with British Government and murdered 4.3 millions Igbos.

“We are still mourning the carnage of bloodbath brought in the South East by former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2023 (the reign of unknown gunmen) in his desperation to demonise Indigenous People Of Biafra.

“Our humble appeal to His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is to release Nnamdi Kanu so that Ndigbo will commence a proper healing in their land.

“We’re still mourning, but not hungry for Beans and Rice, Cassava and Agbado.

“Alaigbo needs healing now.”

