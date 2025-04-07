NPFL: Nasarawa United defeat Akwa United

Nasarawa United Football Club stunned visiting Akwa United FC 2-0 in their Nigeria Professional Football League Match d\Day 32 fixture.

The game was played on Sunday at the Lafia Township Stadium.

The decisive victory boosted Nasarawa United’s chances of escaping relegation, propelling them to 16th place on the NPFL table with 39 points, while Akwa United remained in 18th position with 37 points.

Ugochukwu Leonard and Abubakar Garba scored the two goals of the game in the second minute and 84 minute of the match.

They both capitalised on defensive errors by the visiting team to give the home team the maximum points.

In a post-match interview, Nasarawa United’s Assistant Technical Adviser, Mohammed Saidu, praised his players for following instructions.

Saidu promised to approach the remaining matches with a mindset to improve their league standing.

