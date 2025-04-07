Dabiri-Erewa honoured in Saudi Arabia university

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has been conferred with another doctorate degree by Smart Island University in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for her humanitarian services and pioneering efforts in diaspora development.

Conferring the award on her in Saudi Arabia, the Registrar of the institution,

Dr Mohammed Dhaidan Al-Mutairi, eulogised the NiDCOM boss on her diligence and relentlessness.

He said that the award was bestowed on her due to her giant strides in Humanitarian and Diaspora affairs.

The Registrar noted that the university has almost 90 Nigerian students, studying various courses at the University.

Al-Mutairie said her pioneering efforts in Diaspora relations and other humanitarian gesture have been noteworthy.

He signified the intention of the university to further deepen relationship with Nigeria, including setting up a campus in the country.

Receiving the award of honour, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa thanked the institution for conferring on her the doctorate degree.

Dabiri-Erewa also thanked the Association of Nigerians in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their efforts in mobilising Nigerians in the Kingdom in projecting the good image of the country.

A date for the formal conferment will be announced later in the year.

