Benue: Police detain three notorious kidnap suspects

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the detention of three notorious kidnap suspects in Ogoli-Ugboju, Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

Command Spokesperson, Superintendent of Police Sewuese Anene, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Makurdi on Sunday.

Anene said security agencies were carrying out an operation in the area when the suspects were arrested.

She said that in spite of their arrest, the operation was still ongoing.

She named those arrested as Ibrahim Salleh, Ashimu, and Abuh Umaru, adding that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

NAN reports that bandits have in recent times terrorised the once peaceful town, robbing banks, kidnapping people, killing, and committing other heinous crimes.

