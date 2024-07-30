Breaking: Police, PSC agree on final recruitment list, fix date for training

The Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission have finally reached an agreement regarding the final merit list for the recruitment of Constables into the Nigeria Police Force.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed this in a statement he issued in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Adejobi, the truce between the police and PSC, who have been at loggerheads over the recruitment, was reach following extensive deliberations and collaboration.

The collaboration ensured both bodies worked diligently to made the recruitment process transparent, fair, and merit-based.

According to Adejobi, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, stating that the agreement on the final merit list is a testament to the commitment of both the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission to work together in the best interest of the country.

Egbetokun also expressed confidence that the new recruits will contribute significantly to the mission of the Federal Government of Nigeria to create employment opportunities for the Nigerian youths, boost internal security mechanisms, and maintain law and order.

Following the development, training for the newly recruited officers is scheduled to commence on August 10, 2024.

Adejobi said the training will be intensive as it is designed to equip the recruits with the necessary skills and knowledge to perform their duties effectively and uphold the core values of the Nigeria Police Force.

In furtherance of the directive of the IGP, the trainees are to be schooled on modern policing ethics and principles, community policing strategies, ICT, artificial intelligence, human relations, attitudinal and behavioural change among others.

Egbetokun extended gratitude to all stakeholders and the general public for their patience and support throughout this process.

