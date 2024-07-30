Protest: Osun declares third term vacation

The Osun State Government has directed both private and public schools in the state to proceed on third term vacation.

The ultimatum issued to the school is Wednesday, a day ahead of the commencement of the planned nationwide protest.

The directive was contained in a statement issued in Osogbo, the state capital, by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Muritala Jimoh.

The statement by Jimoh said: “This is to inform the general public, particularly parents, guardians and heads of both public and private schools in the state that due to the planned nationwide protests, all schools are directed to proceed on the third term vacation from Wednesday, July 31.

“Parents and Guardians are advised to ensure the safety of their wards during the vacation.”

