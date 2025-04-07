Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will withstand flood for 50 years – FG

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has given the assurance that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is being constructed to withstand flood for about 50 years.

Umahi gave the assurance to Nigerians at a stakeholder engagement on Section 2 of the highway project on Sunday in Lagos State.

“We will make sure that our pavement level is going to counter any climate change,” he said.

According to him, the pavement level would be at the first floor of many buildings.

He added: “To retain the road, we are going to be building a retaining board.

“It has already started.

“We also have the cable duct so you don’t have to cut the road.

“MTN, African Plus or any other network doesn’t have to cut the road.

“The cables are there.

“I saw them.”

Umahi reiterated that there would be closed circuit television cameras on the road so that the response time for any issue would be less than five minutes.

The minister also said that the highway would have an evacuation corridor.

He said: “We are going to be earning carbon credit by the use of concrete pavement, which will have no emission.”

He said that there would be trees all through on the road to make it exciting.

Umahi said: “We have the Dangote Refinery.

“You need about 60 metres clearance for the trucks to go in and out.

“We are now building a flyover that has a span of 60 metres, and then the next span is 41.6 metres counterbalance.

“We are flying over Dangote Refinery, and the seven axial road is coming.

“It is going to be a point to behold.

“It is going to be another tourist site.

“Let me announce that along the corridor, there are lands that the state government has given us the right so we can build what I call relief centres where you can stop to have snacks, buy petrol.”

The Minister added that supermarkets and medical facilities would be part of the centres.

Umahi thanked stakeholders for their support.

He said: “Let me thank you all for coming to this public engagement.

“There are some people who are here not because they have money to claim, but because of the love they have for this development.”

He also praised the contractor handling the project, Hitech Construction Company, for excellence and timeliness.

Post Views: 5