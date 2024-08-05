Probe: Shagaya, Whingan distance selves from pro NNPCL advert

Members of the House of Representatives, Mukhtar Shagaya and Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan have disowned the inclusion of their names in an advertorial placed in some national dailies.

The advertorial had called for caution in the ongoing probe by the joint committee on Petroleum Resources Midstream and Downstream on the challenges affecting the sectors.

Shagaya (APC-Kwara) and Sesi Whingan(APC-Lagos), in separate statements on Monday in Abuja condemned the unauthorised inclusion of their names in the “1 AGENDA” statement.

According to Shagaya, the parliament has a constitutional duty to investigate complaints and concerns before taking any stance.

It would be recalled that on July 3, about 118 lawmakers under the banner of 1 AGENDA placed an advertorial reportedly aimed at protecting Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL).

He explained that the reason for the clarification was because silence on matters as sensitive as that of the NNPCL could often be misinterpreted as concurrence.

“I wish to address the recent publication attributed to a coalition named ‘1 AGENDA’, which falsely included my name as one of the 118 lawmakers behind the statement titled “NNPCL: A Call for Caution.”

“I categorically state that I am neither a member of this so-called coalition nor aware of its existence until the publication of this statement.

“I did not sign any statement, nor was I consulted or informed about it. The inclusion of my name, listed as number 62 among the supposed supporters, is both unauthorised and misleading.

“To avoid any misconceptions, I firmly believe in the right to a fair hearing, particularly concerning issues related to the NNPCL and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA),” he said.

He added that the House of Reps had a constitutional duty to investigate complaints and concerns before taking any stance, and he fully supported this process.

”Silence on matters such as this can often be misinterpreted as concurrence, which is why I am compelled to speak out,” he also said.

He urged the general public to disregard any association of his name with the “1 AGENDA” statement.

“Furthermore, I call on the group behind this publication, ‘1 AGENDA’, to immediately withdraw the statement and tender a public apology to me for this unauthorised inclusion.

“I remain committed to serving my constituents and upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and due process in all legislative activities,” he added.

Similarly, Whingan said he was neither present at any such meeting nor part of any resolution process regarding the matter.

According to him, “I did not sign the said document or any document related to this organisation, and havs no knowledge of the existence of 1 AGENDA or its objectives.

“I find it necessary to clarify my stance and to correct this misrepresentation.

”The publication in question did not reflect my views or position on the matter, and I firmly disassociate myself from it.

“I support the rightful process of investigation and fair hearing in addressing any issues related to NNPCL and NMDPRA instituted by the House of Reps and any existing legal framework.

“Additionally, as the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), I maintain that any calls for action regarding the NNPCL and NMDPRA should be based on thorough investigations and factual evidence.”

He also urged the 1 AGENDA group to immediately withdraw the publication and issue a public apology for the unauthorised use of his name.

According to him, “this action not only misrepresents my stance but also undermines the integrity of the legislative process.”

