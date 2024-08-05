NMA seeks intervention from Gov. Sani for release of abducted Kaduna doctor

The Kaduna State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Doctors Association, NMA, has appealed to Governor Uba Sani to intervene and save its abducted member, Dr Ganiyat Popoola, a resident doctor who was kidnapped over 7 months ago from the National Eye Centre, Hospital Quarters.

The forum made the appeal through its State Chairman, Dr. Madaki Sheyin, at a press briefing held on Monday in Kaduna.

According to the forum, the worrisome spate of kidnappings involving their members and their families has become a cause for worry and concern, saying the government must do all it takes to prevent such disturbing occurrences from happening.

Sheyin said, “Despite assurances of security agencies from both state and federal levels on efforts to secure her release, Dr. Ganiyat, a breastfeeding mother remains in captivity, reports of her failing health and harsh conditions she’s being exposed to calls for the need by all the relevant security apparatus in the country to intensify efforts to secure her release.

Also Read:

“We call on the Governor as the Chief Security Officer of the state to immediately intervene and save Dr Ganiyat and reunite her with her family and colleagues”, stressing it was imperative to state that all health facilities (Primary, Secondary and Tertiary) across the state must be well secured, this will give all healthcare workers a sense of safety seeing that we provide essential humanitarian services 24 hours a day.

He added, “NMA is in the process of developing a security/kidnap prevention advisory for our members. As we prepare for our Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference coming up later this week (10th August) with the theme: Enhancing Healthcare Delivery amidst challenges: Strategies for a Sustainable Medical Practice in Nigeria, we must acknowledge that the challenges in the healthcare system are quite enormous and requires all hands to be on deck to tackle them and put us back on the right track towards a sustainable improved quality healthcare delivery system.

“The focused investments of the current administration of Senator Uba Sani need to be encouraged, despite the dwindling finances of the state and mismanagement and or non-appropriation of funds by the previous administration the governor seems resolute to changing the narrative in the healthcare sector.

“We trust and believe that the governor will reposition the health system for greater achievements and better health outcomes. The sub-theme for the scientific conference aims to address safety and legal issues in medical practice to be delivered by a renowned Professor of Medical and Health Law, this will better inform members and the general public about professionalism and ethical issues in medical practice.

The forum further urged its members to continue to provide medical services especially emergency services across the state in the face of the nationwide ongoing protest.

“We advise members to be security conscious and watch out to prevent being caught up in any fracas that may arise from the protests.

“I hereby call on our beloved government to continue to implement its sustained agenda plan for the State and especially in the healthcare sector, being a critical sector that has suffered neglect which has dwarfed any achievement made with the current economic hardship, noting affordability of quality healthcare services have become difficult for many Nigerians, the daunting challenges faced by the State Contributory Health Agency has further made the hope of a universal health coverage a mirage.

“The forum urges politicians and all statesmen to place the interest of the poor and vulnerable above personal interests while urging all Nigerian doctors to ensure they uphold the physicians’ oath they all swore to in their practice and focus on surmounting encumbrances and challenges within their spear to work for a better Nigeria”, he concluded.

Post Views: 0