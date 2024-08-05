Protests: FG offices in Abuja deserted as protesters remain unyielding

As the planned nationwide hunger protests enter the fifth day, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Monday, witnessed an increase in vehicular movements, indicating a gradual return to normalcy.

It was however learnt that government offices at the Federal Secretariat Complex remained deserted, with only a few staff members reporting for duty.

Despite the increased vehicular movements, petty traders who rely on government workers for patronage were left waiting, as business remained slow.

The protests have significantly impacted the daily lives of Abuja residents, with many struggling to cope with the disruptions.

The protesters, who have taken to the streets in cities across the country, are demanding an end to hunger, food inflation, and bad governance.

They are also calling for the return of fuel subsidies, among other demands.

The government has yet to effectively address the protesters’ demands.

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu made a broadcast on Sunday in an attempt to address the protests.

However, the broadcast has been welcomed with serious criticism and knocks for falling short of expectations.

Organisers of the protests, as well as prominent figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), amongst others, expressed disappointment with the President’s response.

The protesters have vowed to continue their actions until their demands are met, and the situation remains fluid, with developments unfolding by the hour.

