Protests: 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna, Zaria

The Kaduna State Government on Monday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna and Zaria Metropolitan cities.

The Overseeing Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made the announcement in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Aruwan said, “The Kaduna State Security Council under the leadership of Gov. Uba Sani, following a review of the security situation in the state, hereby notifies the citizens of the following:

”There is sufficient evidence to clearly indicate that the ongoing protest has been hijacked by criminal elements who have resorted to looting of shops and destruction of private and public property.

”In view of this unfortunate development, the Kaduna State Security Council has unanimously resolved to impose a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna and Zaria Metropolis and environs with immediate effect.

“Citizens are advised to remain indoors while security forces continue to work to maintain safety and security.

“Monitoring will be sustained for review of the curfew as required,” Aruwan said.

