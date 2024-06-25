President Tinubu congratulates Sanwo-Olu at 59

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on his 59th birthday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement he issued on Tuesday.

According to Ngelale: “Governor Sanwo-Olu had a successful career in the private sector before joining the public service, scaling the leadership ladder.

“Mr. Sanwo-Olu was elected Governor of Lagos State in 2019 and re-elected in 2023 for a second term in office.

“The President prays for many more years in good health for the Governor and wishes him more wisdom and energy in his service to Lagos State and the nation.”