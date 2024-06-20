President Federation Cup: Finalists in women’s competition to emerge on Sunday

The two teams that will contest for the women’s trophy in this year’s President Federation Cup will be known by the evening of Sunday, 23rd June, following the semi final matches in Enugu and Awka.



In-form Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt, who are not unfamiliar with triumph in the women’s version of the oldest Cup competition in the land, will confront Delta Queens in Awka, while exciting newcomers Remo Stars Ladies tango with Abuja landladies Naija Ratels at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Both matches will kick off at 4pm.

Last year’s runners-up, Rivers Angels unhinged Osun Babes 5-0 in an imperious performance at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Wednesday, at the time that Nasarawa Amazons were being eliminated on penalty shootout by Remo Stars Ladies in Benin City.

Naija Ratels also experienced penalty shootout jitters, before they sent FC Robo Queens of Lagos packing at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Delta Queens dealt a 2-0 blow on Sunshine Queens from Akure in the earlier match in Benin City, and will go all out against Rivers Angels in Awka on Sunday.

Also Read:

The grand finale of both the men’s and women’s competitions has been scheduled for the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 29th June – the first time that the grand finale of Nigeria’s oldest Cup competition will be staged in the city.

WOMEN’S SEMI-FINAL FIXTURES

Remo Stars Ladies (Ogun) Vs Naija Ratels (FCT) – Enugu – 23/06/24 – 4pm

Delta Queens (Delta) Vs Rivers Angels (Rivers) – Awka – 23/06/24 – 4pm