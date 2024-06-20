NFF will treat Supersand Eagles like other national teams – Gusau

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, on Thursday disclosed that the Federation is committed to ensuring that the Beach Soccer National Team, otherwise known as Supersand Eagles, enjoy the same attention as other National Teams, when restored to international competitions.

The NFF boss made the pledge at the inauguration of the Federation’s Futsal and Beach Soccer Sub-Committee, at the NFF Secretariat, Abuja.

“Nigeria is a big footballing nation, and it will be inappropriate if we continue to stay out of some activities that other African countries are involved in, football-wise. We will do whatever is necessary to restore Nigeria’s presence in Futsal and beach soccer.

“I am assuring the committee that whether through financial or other means, Futsal and beach soccer will enjoy equal treatment as other National Teams.”

It can be recalled that the Supersand Eagles brought honour to the country at various times in the past, winning the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations in 2007 and 2009, winning a couple of silver medals at the same competition and also harvesting bronze medals on a couple of occasions. The team also represented Africa at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup on many occasions, including reaching the quarter-finals in Ravenna, Italy in 2011 before losing to Brazil in overtime.

The NFF decided to pull the team out of international competitions five years ago, after high-score losses at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Paraguay.

A member of the NFF Executive Committee, Otuekong Nse Essien is the committee’s chairman, with Chairman of Chairmen, Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf (Fresh) as vice chairman. Members are Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande, former NFF Executive Committee member and Chairman, Plateau State FA; Richard Jideaka, foremost journalist; Alhaji Aminu Mohammed Inuwa; Hajji Liameed Gafaar, Chairman of Lagos State FA and; Yabagi Alhaji Baba, vice chairman of Niger State FA. The secretary is Abubakar D. Umar Barde.

Also present at the inauguration were NFF Deputy General Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Ikpeme and some directors of the Federation.