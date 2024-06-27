President Cup tickets go for N200, N2,000

Tickets for Saturday’s President Federation Cup men’s and women’s final matches are already being sold for the sums of N200 and N2,000 each. The tickets are being sold online.



While popular side tickets go for N200, the VIP tickets are being sold for N2,000 each.



Saturday’s grand finale at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on the Lagos Waterfront will see Naija Ratels FC of Abuja, a club founded only five years ago, take on eight-time champions Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt in the women’s championship match, while the men’s final involves El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri and Abia Warriors of Umuahia.



The women’s final will kick off at 1pm, while the men’s final commences at 4pm.



Sports Development Minister, Senator John Owan Enoh and President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau are among eminent personalities expected at the grand finale.



Past Winners, Results & Venues (The story of Nigeria’s oldest Cup competition)



GOVERNOR’S CUP

1945: Marine 1-0 Corinthians (Association Ground, Lagos)

1946: Lagos Railways 3-1 Port Harcourt FC (Association Ground, Lagos)

1947: Lagos Marine 3-1 Lagos Railways (Association Ground, Lagos)

1948: Lagos Railways 1-0 Warri XI (Association Ground, Lagos)

1949: Lagos Railways 3-0 Port Harcourt FC (Association Ground, Lagos)

1950: Lagos UAC 3-2 Port Harcourt FC (Association Ground, Lagos)

1951: Lagos Railways 3-2 Mighty Jets (Association Ground, Lagos)

1952: PAN Bank 6-0 Warri (King George V Stadium, Lagos)

1953: Kano XI 2-1 Lagos Dynamos (King George V Stadium, Lagos)

FA CUP

1954: Calabar 3-0 Kano XI (King George V Stadium, Lagos)

1955: Port Harcourt FC 4-1 Warri (King George V Stadium, Lagos)

1956: Lagos Railways 3-1 Warri (King George V Stadium, Lagos)

1957: Lagos Railways 5-1 Zaria (King George V Stadium, Lagos)

1958: Port Harcourt FC 6-0 Federal United (King George V Stadium, Lagos)

1959: Ibadan Lions 1-0 Police (King George V Stadium, Lagos)

CHALLENGE CUP

1960: Lagos ECN 5-2 Ibadan Lions (King George V Stadium, Lagos)

1961: Ibadan Lions 1-0 Lagos UAC (Temporary National Stadium, Lagos)

1962: Police 1-0 Mighty Jets (King George V Stadium, Lagos)

1963: Port Harcourt FC 1-0 Mighty Jets (King George V Stadium, Lagos)

1964: Lagos Railways 3-1 Mighty Jets (King George V Stadium, Lagos)

1965: Lagos ECN 3-1 Mighty Jets (King George V Stadium, Lagos)

1966: Ibadan Lions W/O Mighty Jets (King George V Stadium, Lagos)

1967: Stationery Stores 3-0 Ibadan (King George V Stadium, Lagos)

1968: Stationery Stores 3-1 Mighty Jets (King George V Stadium, Lagos)

(replayed after 2-2 draw)

1969: Ibadan Lions 5-1 Warri (King George V Stadium, Lagos)

1970: Lagos ECN 3-1 Mighty Jets (King George V Stadium, Lagos)

1971: WNDC Ibadan 2-1 Enugu Rangers (King George V Stadium, Lagos)

1972: Bendel Insurance 3-2 Mighty Jets (King George V Stadium, Lagos)

(Replayed at Liberty Stadium, in Ibadan after 2-2 draw in Lagos. Replay ended 3-2 in favour of Bendel Insurance)

1973: – Not held because of All Africa Games

1974: Enugu Rangers 2-0 Mighty Jets (National Stadium, Surulere)

1975: Enugu Rangers 1-0 Shooting Stars (National Stadium, Surulere)

1976: Enugu Rangers 2-0 Alyufsalam Rocks (National Stadium, Surulere)

1977: Shooting Stars 2-0 Raccah Rovers (National Stadium, Surulere)

1978: Bendel Insurance 3-0 Enugu Rangers (National Stadium, Surulere)

1979: Shooting Stars 2-0 Sharks FC (National Stadium, Surulere)

1980: Bendel Insurance 1-0 Stationery Stores (National Stadium, Surulere)

1981: Enugu Rangers 2-0 Bendel Insurance (National Stadium, Surulere)

1982: Stationery Stores 4-1 Niger Tornadoes (National Stadium, Surulere)

: Enugu Rangers 0-0 DIC Bees (National Stadium, Surulere)

*Rangers won 5-4 on penalty shootout

1984: Leventis United 1-0 Abiola Babes (National Stadium, Surulere)

1985: Abiola Babes 0-0 BCC Lions (National Stadium, Surulere)

*Abiola Babes won 6 – 5 on penalty shootout

1986: Leventis United 1-0 Abiola Babes (National Stadium, Surulere)

1987: Abiola Babes 1-1 Ranchers Bees (National Stadium, Surulere)

*Abiola Babes won 7-6 on penalty shootout

1988: Iwuanyanwu 3-0 Flash Flamingoes (Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan)

1989: BCC Lions 1-0 Iwuanyanwu (Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi)

1990 Stationery Stores 0-0 Enugu Rangers (National Stadium, Surulere)

*Stores won 5-4 on penalty shootout

1991: El-Kanemi Warriors 3-2 Kano Pillars FC (National Stadium, Surulere)

1992: El-Kanemi 1-0 Stationery Stores (Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi)

1993: BCC Lions 1-0 Plateau United (Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna)

1994: BCC Lions 1-0 Julius Berger FC (Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi)

1995: Shooting Stars 2-0 Katsina United (National Stadium, Surulere)

1996: Julius Berger 1-0 Katsina United (National Stadium, Surulere)

1997: BCC Lions 1-0 Katsina United (Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna)

1998: Wikki Tourists 0-0 Plateau United (Rancher’s Bees Stadium, Kaduna)

1999: Plateau United 1-0 Iwuanyanwu (National Stadium, Surulere)

2000: Tornadoes 1-0 Rangers (National Stadium, Surulere)

2001: Dolphin 2-0 El-Kanemi (National Stadium, Surulere)

2002: Julius Berger 3-0 Yobe Stars (National Stadium, Surulere)

2003: Lobi Stars 2-0 Sharks FC (Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna)

2004: Dolphin FC 1-0 Enugu Rangers (Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City)

2005: Enyimba 1-1 Lobi Stars (Liberation Stadium, Port Harcourt)

*Enyimba won 6-5 on penalty shootout

2006: Dolphin FC 2-2 Bendel Insurance (MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta)

*Dolphin won 5-3 on penalty shootout

2007: Dolphin FC 1-1 Enugu Rangers (Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos)

* Dolphin won 3-2 on penalty shootout

FEDERATION CUP

2008: Ocean Boys 2-2 Gombe United (Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi)

* Ocean Boys won 7-6 on penalty shootout

2009: Enyimba 1-0 Sharks FC (Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos)

2010: Kaduna United 3-3 Enyimba (Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano)

* Kaduna United won 3-2 on penalty shootout

2011: Heartland 1-0 Enyimba (Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos)

2012: Heartland 2-1 Lobi Stars (Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos)

2013 Enyimba 2-2 Warri Wolves (Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos)

*Enyimba won 5-4 on penalty shootout

2014: Enyimba 2-1 Dolphins FC (Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos)

2015: Akwa United 2-1 Lobi Stars (Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos)

2016: FC IfeanyiUbah 0-0 Nasarawa United (Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos)

*FC IfeanyiUbah won 5-4 on penalty shootout

2017: Akwa United 0-0 Niger Tornadoes (Agege City Stadium, Lagos)

*Akwa United won 3-2 on penalties

2018: Kano Pillars 3-3 Rangers (Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba)

*Rangers won 4-3 on penalties

2019: Kano Pillars 0-0 Niger Tornadoes (Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna)

*Kano Pillars won 4-3 on penalties

2020: Cancelled due to Covid-19

2021: Bayelsa United 2-2 Nasarawa (Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City)

*Bayelsa United won 4-3 bon penalties

2022: Did not hold

2023: Rangers 0-1 Insurance (Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba)

Also Read:

FA CUP WINNERS AT A GLANCE

8-Shooting Stars Sports Club*

7- Lagos Railways

6-Rangers International FC

4- BCC Lions of Gboko; Stationery Stores, Dolphin FC**; Enyimba International FC; Bendel Insurance

3- Lagos ECN (later renamed NEPA), Port Harcourt FC; Heartland FC***

2- Abiola Babes; El-Kanemi Warriors; Julius Berger; Leventis United; Lagos Marine; Akwa United; Kano Pillars

1-Calabar XI; Kaduna United; Lagos PAN Bank; Lagos UAC; Lobi Stars; Niger Tornadoes; Ocean Boys; Plateau United; Police; Wikki Tourists (Bauchi); FC IfeanyiUbah; Bayelsa United