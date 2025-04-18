NNPP to APC on Kwankwaso’s Defection: He’s going nowhere

The New Nigerian Peoples Party in Kano State has told the All Progressives Congress that its Leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was going nowhere following the report of his expected defection.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Hashimu Dungurawa, said this while briefing newsmen on Friday in Kano, Kano State.

Dungurawa said that Kwankwaso did not need to consult anyone before making any political decision, but emphasised that there were no plans for defection.

“We have no business with APC, and do not have any intention to defect,” Dungurawa said, dismissing the rumours as mere mischief.

He described the speculation as baseless and motivated by desperation.

He expressed confidence that the NNPP administration in Kano State is taking shape and restoring law and order in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairman of APC in Kano State was quoted by the media as saying that the party’s door was open to Kwankwaso and other Nigerians who wished to defect.

