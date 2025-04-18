First Holdco generates N663b profit for 2024

First Holdco Plc has generated N663.49 billion profit after tax for the year ended December 31, 2024.

This is a 115.12 percent increase from N308.43 billion recorded in 2023.

First Holdco Plc disclosed this to the public through a corporate disclosure released through the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The company also reported a pre-tax profit of N781.88 billion, representing a 124.77 percent year-on-year increase when compared to N347.87 billion recorded in 2023.

The group’s gross earnings also rose by 105.71 percent with N3.21 trillion in 2024 and N1.56 trillion in 2023.

A dividend of 60 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, amounting to N25.13 billion was recommended.

This is up from N14.36 billion distributed in 2023.

