First Holdco Plc has generated N663.49 billion profit after tax for the year ended December 31, 2024.
This is a 115.12 percent increase from N308.43 billion recorded in 2023.
First Holdco Plc disclosed this to the public through a corporate disclosure released through the Nigerian Exchange Limited.
The company also reported a pre-tax profit of N781.88 billion, representing a 124.77 percent year-on-year increase when compared to N347.87 billion recorded in 2023.
- NWFL fines Heartland Queens for assault on match officials
- How to lower Nigeria’s inflation — IMF
- Police nab three suspected IPOB members, recover N10m
- Army Commander visits Kwara LGA after kidnap of six.
- First Holdco generates N663b profit for 2024
The group’s gross earnings also rose by 105.71 percent with N3.21 trillion in 2024 and N1.56 trillion in 2023.
A dividend of 60 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, amounting to N25.13 billion was recommended.
This is up from N14.36 billion distributed in 2023.