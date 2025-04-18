Close Menu
Business

First Holdco generates N663b profit for 2024

The Eagle Online

First Holdco Plc has generated N663.49 billion profit after tax for the year ended December 31, 2024.

This is a 115.12 percent increase from N308.43 billion recorded in 2023.

First Holdco Plc disclosed this to the public through a corporate disclosure released through the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The company also reported a pre-tax profit of N781.88 billion, representing a 124.77 percent year-on-year increase when compared to N347.87 billion recorded in 2023.

The group’s gross earnings also rose by 105.71 percent with N3.21 trillion in 2024 and N1.56 trillion in 2023.

A dividend of 60 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, amounting to N25.13 billion was recommended.

This is up from N14.36 billion distributed in 2023.

