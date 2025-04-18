Army Commander visits Kwara LGA after kidnap of six.

The Commander of the 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi Barracks, Ilorin, Kwara State, Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, on Friday led a team of senior military officers on a courtesy visit to the Chairman of Irepodun Local Government Area, Abdulazeez Yakubu, in Omu-Aran after the kidnap of six persons in the area.

The kidnap of the six individuals from the local government area has raised concern among the residents and the authorities alike.

Barkins expressed deep sympathy to the people of Irepodun and conveyed the Nigerian Army’s concern over the increasing spate of kidnappings and security threats across several local government areas in Kwara South Senatorial District.

He reaffirmed the army’s unwavering commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at restoring peace and ensuring the safety of lives and property in the region.

“The military has been closely monitoring the situation and is actively engaging with relevant stakeholders to tackle these threats,” he said.

In his response, Yakubu thanked the army for the visit and lauded its continued support and intervention in addressing insecurity.

He acknowledged the numerous challenges facing local communities and emphasised that local government chairmen in Kwara South Senatorial District had been working collaboratively to improve security through joint efforts and intelligence sharing.

The chairman assured the military delegation of Irepodun LGA’s readiness to maintain close cooperation with security agencies to strengthen the fight against crime and insecurity in the area.

